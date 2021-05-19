The US Navy said guided-missile destroyer the USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit”. Photo: AFP
China hits out at US Navy ‘provocation’ after warship transits Taiwan Strait
- PLA says guided-missile destroyer’s passage through the waterway on Tuesday endangered peace and stability in the region
- Both sides recognise the strait may become ‘a dangerous place’ if tensions keep rising, according to analyst
Topic | US-China relations
The US Navy said guided-missile destroyer the USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit”. Photo: AFP