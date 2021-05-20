The USS Curtis Wilbur had conducted freedom of navigation operations, the US Navy said. Photo: Reuters
US warship transits South China Sea to challenge ‘unlawful maritime claims’
- USS Curtis Wilbur conducts freedom of navigation operations near the contested Paracel Islands
- US Navy says the operation ‘demonstrated that these waters are beyond what China can lawfully claim as its territorial sea’
Topic | South China Sea
