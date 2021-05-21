A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a PLA bomber over the Taiwan Strait last year. A Beijing-backed think tank claims the two sides are “on the brink of war”. Photo: Taiwan’s Military News Agency
Risk of Taiwan Strait conflict ‘at all-time high’, Beijing-backed think tank says
- Researchers looked at the two sides’ military strength, trade relations, public opinion, political events and support from allies
- Changing political dynamic and Washington’s closer relations with Taipei seen as key ‘destructive factors’
