The HQ-9B ground-to-air missile defence system was ready to shoot targeting drones during the drills. Photo: CCTV
China puts upgraded HQ-9 missile system to extreme test
- A PLA red vs blue team drill allowed the testing of a newly commissioned missile system, including electromagnetic interference to challenge the missile type
- The HQ-9B is a new vertical launch, medium and long-range ground-to-air missile defence system to intercept airborne targets up to 250km
Topic | China's military weapons
The HQ-9B ground-to-air missile defence system was ready to shoot targeting drones during the drills. Photo: CCTV