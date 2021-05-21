The HQ-9B ground-to-air missile defence system was ready to shoot targeting drones during the drills. Photo: CCTV The HQ-9B ground-to-air missile defence system was ready to shoot targeting drones during the drills. Photo: CCTV
China puts upgraded HQ-9 missile system to extreme test

  • A PLA red vs blue team drill allowed the testing of a newly commissioned missile system, including electromagnetic interference to challenge the missile type
  • The HQ-9B is a new vertical launch, medium and long-range ground-to-air missile defence system to intercept airborne targets up to 250km

Topic |   China's military weapons
Minnie Chan
Updated: 9:30pm, 21 May, 2021

