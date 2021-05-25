The latest edition of Modern Weaponry magazine included computer-generated pictures of the Xian H-20. Photo: Weibo
China’s mysterious H-20 strategic bomber ‘may be able to strike second island chain’
- Computer-generated pictures of the Xian H-20’s design are published by magazine run by a state defence corporation
- Pictures show the bomber – expected to be operational by the end of the 2020s – will prioritise stealth and long distance, analyst says
