China rejected Lloyd Austin’s phone calls ‘after US defence secretary requested wrong person’

  • Asking to speak to Central Military Commission vice-chairman instead of Defence Minister Wei Fenghe was seen as diplomatic faux pas, source says
  • Beijing has reportedly rejected Austin’s request for a conversation three times, although restraint by both militaries has kept tensions in check

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 11:01pm, 25 May, 2021

