The defence ministry says the US has stepped up reconnaissance against China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China tells US to ‘walk the talk’ to improve dialogue between militaries
- Defence ministry also warns that America’s Indo-Pacific strategy is ‘pulling the region down a dangerous path’
- US requests for meetings have reportedly been rejected by Beijing because diplomatic protocol wasn’t followed
Topic | US-China relations
The defence ministry says the US has stepped up reconnaissance against China. Photo: EPA-EFE