The defence ministry says the US has stepped up reconnaissance against China. Photo: EPA-EFE The defence ministry says the US has stepped up reconnaissance against China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

China tells US to ‘walk the talk’ to improve dialogue between militaries

  • Defence ministry also warns that America’s Indo-Pacific strategy is ‘pulling the region down a dangerous path’
  • US requests for meetings have reportedly been rejected by Beijing because diplomatic protocol wasn’t followed

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 6:20am, 28 May, 2021

