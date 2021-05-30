The PLA has increasingly sought more educated recruits, but has had to cast the net wider to conscript the numbers it needs. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images The PLA has increasingly sought more educated recruits, but has had to cast the net wider to conscript the numbers it needs. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
The PLA has increasingly sought more educated recruits, but has had to cast the net wider to conscript the numbers it needs. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
China /  Military

Chinese military faces challenge from falling fertility rate

  • People’s Liberation Army has expanded its sources of troops, including lowering education, height and eyesight requirements
  • New census showed 2020 fertility rate was 1.3 children per woman, below the level needed for a stable population

Topic |   China's population
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 12:00pm, 30 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The PLA has increasingly sought more educated recruits, but has had to cast the net wider to conscript the numbers it needs. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images The PLA has increasingly sought more educated recruits, but has had to cast the net wider to conscript the numbers it needs. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
The PLA has increasingly sought more educated recruits, but has had to cast the net wider to conscript the numbers it needs. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE