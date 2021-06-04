The USS Curtis Wilbur’s transit of the Taiwan Strait in May was labelled “provocation” by Beijing. Photo: Reuters
US keeps up spy plane flights over South China Sea, in ‘huge increase’ from 2020
- American reconnaissance has been constant since the start of the year, South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative finds
- Number of flights it reports during May is twice that of a year ago
Topic | South China Sea
The USS Curtis Wilbur’s transit of the Taiwan Strait in May was labelled “provocation” by Beijing. Photo: Reuters