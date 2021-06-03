Malaysia has only released images of individual Chinese transport planes. Photo: Reuters Malaysia has only released images of individual Chinese transport planes. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia has only released images of individual Chinese transport planes. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea
China /  Military

Malaysia’s claim that 16 Chinese warplanes took part in South China Sea ‘intrusion’ greeted with scepticism over numbers involved

  • Defence analysts question the number of planes cited by the Royal Malaysian Air Force, saying it posed a major logistical challenge
  • One Chinese military source has said there were only two planes involved, which delivered supplies and carried out a training mission

Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 7:27pm, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia has only released images of individual Chinese transport planes. Photo: Reuters Malaysia has only released images of individual Chinese transport planes. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia has only released images of individual Chinese transport planes. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE