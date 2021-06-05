Malaysia’s air force released images of Chinese military transport planes seen near Luconia Shoals on Monday. Photo: Reuters Malaysia’s air force released images of Chinese military transport planes seen near Luconia Shoals on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s air force released images of Chinese military transport planes seen near Luconia Shoals on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
China’s ‘Chubby Girl’ military transport plane at the centre of Malaysia row

  • PLA Air Force has been accused of an ‘intrusion’ near Luconia Shoals in the South China Sea
  • Images show two types of Chinese transport aircraft including the most advanced, the Xian Y-20

Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 2:09pm, 5 Jun, 2021

