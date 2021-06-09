China’s military has conducted an amphibious landing exercise in waters near Taiwan. Amphibious armoured vehicles were sailed to a target area, left their ships and steered towards a beach, according to CCTV. China’s military has conducted an amphibious landing exercise in waters near Taiwan. Amphibious armoured vehicles were sailed to a target area, left their ships and steered towards a beach, according to CCTV.
China /  Military

China-US tension: state media reports amphibious landing drill after US senators land on Taiwan

  • During exercise, 72nd Group Army transports amphibious vehicles by ship and carries out assault landing in area facing Taiwan, according to state media
  • The Eastern Theatre Command has included naval warfare as a compulsory training unit since September

Topic |   China’s military
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 2:30pm, 9 Jun, 2021

