China’s military has conducted an amphibious landing exercise in waters near Taiwan. Amphibious armoured vehicles were sailed to a target area, left their ships and steered towards a beach, according to CCTV.
China-US tension: state media reports amphibious landing drill after US senators land on Taiwan
- During exercise, 72nd Group Army transports amphibious vehicles by ship and carries out assault landing in area facing Taiwan, according to state media
- The Eastern Theatre Command has included naval warfare as a compulsory training unit since September
