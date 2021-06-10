A Chinese rocket force brigade practised the fast transfer of DF-26 ballistic missiles to another location to launch a second wave of missiles. Photo: Xinhua A Chinese rocket force brigade practised the fast transfer of DF-26 ballistic missiles to another location to launch a second wave of missiles. Photo: Xinhua
A Chinese rocket force brigade practised the fast transfer of DF-26 ballistic missiles to another location to launch a second wave of missiles. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

China’s rocket force tests ‘carrier killer’ DF-26 ballistic missiles, boosting strike capability

  • Video of PLA rocket force training shows rapid-response drill deploying missiles with 4,000km range that can be used in nuclear or conventional strikes
  • Showing enhanced strike capability against naval vessels sent a warning to foreign forces ‘not to meddle in China’s core interests’, says military analyst

Topic |   China's military weapons
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 7:30pm, 10 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese rocket force brigade practised the fast transfer of DF-26 ballistic missiles to another location to launch a second wave of missiles. Photo: Xinhua A Chinese rocket force brigade practised the fast transfer of DF-26 ballistic missiles to another location to launch a second wave of missiles. Photo: Xinhua
A Chinese rocket force brigade practised the fast transfer of DF-26 ballistic missiles to another location to launch a second wave of missiles. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE