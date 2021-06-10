The legislation means that criticism that affects soldiers’ performance could be a criminal offence. Photo: Simon Song
China introduces new law to ban ‘slander’ of members of armed forces
- The legislation designed to protect soldiers’ performance comes on top of laws banning the defamation of ‘heroes and martyrs’
- The existing laws have previously been used to target people who questioned the official account of a deadly clash with Indian soldiers last year
Topic | China military reform
