An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the USS Ronald Reagan flight deck with the USS Nimitz steaming alongside in the South China Sea on July 6, 2020. As China increases its military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, a debate has grown over whether the US should change its “strategic ambiguity” policy concerning Taiwan. Photo: US Navy via AP
US may have to keep China guessing over Taiwan, says former Nato commander
- James Stavridis says any changes to the policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ would be challenging and it is unclear how the US public would respond to a firmer commitment to defend the island
- Chinese military exercises have intensified the debate over whether the US should shift to ‘strategic clarity’ in the hope of deterring an invasion
Topic | Taiwan
An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the USS Ronald Reagan flight deck with the USS Nimitz steaming alongside in the South China Sea on July 6, 2020. As China increases its military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, a debate has grown over whether the US should change its “strategic ambiguity” policy concerning Taiwan. Photo: US Navy via AP