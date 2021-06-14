China has 350 nuclear warheads, according to an estimate by a Swedish global security think tank. Photo: AP China has 350 nuclear warheads, according to an estimate by a Swedish global security think tank. Photo: AP
China / Military

China expands nuclear arms stockpile in 2021, Swedish think tank says

  • Russia and the United States still dominate, with more than 90 per cent of the world’s warheads, report says
  • North Korea ‘did not conduct nuclear tests or long-range ballistic missile tests’ during 2020

Topic |   China's military weapons
Kristin Huang
Updated: 7:00pm, 14 Jun, 2021

