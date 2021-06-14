China has 350 nuclear warheads, according to an estimate by a Swedish global security think tank. Photo: AP
China expands nuclear arms stockpile in 2021, Swedish think tank says
- Russia and the United States still dominate, with more than 90 per cent of the world’s warheads, report says
- North Korea ‘did not conduct nuclear tests or long-range ballistic missile tests’ during 2020
Topic | China's military weapons
China has 350 nuclear warheads, according to an estimate by a Swedish global security think tank. Photo: AP