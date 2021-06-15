Type 052D ship Nanning (hull number 162) was photographed joining Type 901 comprehensive supply ship Chaganhu (967) of the PLA Southern Theatre Command to conduct drills in the disputed waters. Photo: Weibo
Chinese navy sails new destroyers in South China Sea amid military shipbuilding spree
- Type 052D guided missile destroyer the Nanning is the third of its class to enter service this year
- So rapid is the Chinese navy’s expansion, it is running out of names for warships that are named after China’s big cities
Topic | China's military weapons
Type 052D ship Nanning (hull number 162) was photographed joining Type 901 comprehensive supply ship Chaganhu (967) of the PLA Southern Theatre Command to conduct drills in the disputed waters. Photo: Weibo