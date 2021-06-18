China’s older model J-7 fighters were among the seven warplanes in the PLA’s latest sortie into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone. Photo: Handout
PLA warplanes enter Taiwan air defence zone 2 days after record sortie
- Jets were scrambled, radio warnings issued and air defence missile systems deployed on the island in response
- Latest fly-by includes four old model J-7 fighters along with modern jets, suggesting an interoperability test, observers say
