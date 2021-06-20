PLA soldiers and tanks disengage along the Line of Actual Control at the India-China border in Ladakh. Photo: Indian Ministry of Defence/AFP PLA soldiers and tanks disengage along the Line of Actual Control at the India-China border in Ladakh. Photo: Indian Ministry of Defence/AFP
China-India border row: a year after Galwan clash mistrust clouds peace prospects

  • Both sides paid tribute to their soldiers who fought each other with clubs and rocks along the disputed border
  • Risk of conflict persists, charged by misunderstanding and bad sentiment, observers say

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:13pm, 20 Jun, 2021

