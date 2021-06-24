A mural on Taiwan's Kinmen island, which lies 3.2km (two miles) from the mainland Chinese coast. Photo: AFP A mural on Taiwan's Kinmen island, which lies 3.2km (two miles) from the mainland Chinese coast. Photo: AFP
China ‘unlikely’ to try taking Taiwan in next two years: US general

  • Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley says he sees no reason for ‘out of the blue’ attack on the self-ruled island
  • Milley’s assessment is that Beijing currently does not have the capability or intent to seize the island in the immediate future

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 12:09pm, 24 Jun, 2021

