Naval and Merchant Ships magazine has published a detailed article on how an attack on Taiwan from the Chinese mainland could play out. Photo: Reuters Naval and Merchant Ships magazine has published a detailed article on how an attack on Taiwan from the Chinese mainland could play out. Photo: Reuters
Mainland Chinese magazine outlines how surprise attack on Taiwan could occur

  • Article and video detailing how the island could be prepared for PLA landing coincide with Communist Party centenary celebrations
  • Publication does not explore possible counter-attacks or responses from other key players in its scenario

Kristin Huang
Updated: 12:35pm, 2 Jul, 2021

