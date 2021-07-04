Hydrological conditions have an impact on submarine warfare. Photo: Shutterstock Images Hydrological conditions have an impact on submarine warfare. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Changing Taiwan ocean conditions could affect PLA’s submarines

  • Chinese military scientists have spent over a decade studying the condition of the Kuroshio Current, or black stream, off the island’s east coast
  • Recent changes to ocean temperatures will have an impact on the stream, which could prove a key battlefield in the event of a mainland invasion

Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:46am, 4 Jul, 2021

