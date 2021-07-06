Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses with military officials including the four promoted senior officers. Photo: Xinhua Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses with military officials including the four promoted senior officers. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses with military officials including the four promoted senior officers. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

China’s military modernisation continues with new commanders’ swift promotions

  • Quartet promoted to lead commands and branches gain rank less than two years after previous promotions, in break with tradition
  • Western and southern theatre commands, ground force and strategic support force have new commanders

Topic |   China’s military
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:33pm, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses with military officials including the four promoted senior officers. Photo: Xinhua Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses with military officials including the four promoted senior officers. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses with military officials including the four promoted senior officers. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE