Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses with military officials including the four promoted senior officers. Photo: Xinhua
China’s military modernisation continues with new commanders’ swift promotions
- Quartet promoted to lead commands and branches gain rank less than two years after previous promotions, in break with tradition
- Western and southern theatre commands, ground force and strategic support force have new commanders
Topic | China’s military
Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses with military officials including the four promoted senior officers. Photo: Xinhua