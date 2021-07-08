Details of China’s field tests of unmanned submarines have been published in an academic journal. Photo: Harbin Engineering University Details of China’s field tests of unmanned submarines have been published in an academic journal. Photo: Harbin Engineering University
China /  Military

China reveals secret programme of unmanned drone submarines dating back to 1990s

  • Drone submarine test-fired in Taiwan Strait without human input, declassified details suggest
  • Testing showed it could detect a mock craft, use artificial intelligence to identify its origin, and hit it with a torpedo

Topic |   China's military weapons
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00am, 8 Jul, 2021

