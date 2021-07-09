The US Air Force released an artist rendering of the B-21 Raider on Tuesday. It is expected to go into service in the mid-2020s. Image: US Air Force
US gives glimpse of new B-21 bomber amid China, Russia ‘threats’
- Air Force releases artist rendering of the warplane, saying it is designed to be ‘effective as the threat environment evolves’
- Its development could have been accelerated by the PLA’s H-20 project, according to defence analyst
Topic | US-China relations
The US Air Force released an artist rendering of the B-21 Raider on Tuesday. It is expected to go into service in the mid-2020s. Image: US Air Force