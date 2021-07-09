The guided-missile frigate Dingzhou seen during a live-fire drill last year. The PLA Navy is conducting drills in the Yellow Sea. Photo: Handout The guided-missile frigate Dingzhou seen during a live-fire drill last year. The PLA Navy is conducting drills in the Yellow Sea. Photo: Handout
China conducts military drills off east coast in Yellow Sea

  • No-go zone declared from Friday to Tuesday as navy carries out what maritime safety authority earlier described as ‘major exercise’
  • Notice jointly issued by PLA unit which operates small warships equipped with anti-ship missiles

Kristin Huang
Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Jul, 2021

The guided-missile frigate Dingzhou seen during a live-fire drill last year. The PLA Navy is conducting drills in the Yellow Sea. Photo: Handout The guided-missile frigate Dingzhou seen during a live-fire drill last year. The PLA Navy is conducting drills in the Yellow Sea. Photo: Handout
