The advanced HIMARS weapons system was live-fired during a joint military exercise between US and Japanese troops. Photo: Handout
US ground forces test HIMARS long-range rocket launcher in drill with Japan
- Advanced weapons system may be part of new tactics to break any PLA blockade if conflict arises in Taiwan Strait, analyst says
- Test coincides with Japan’s stated ‘sense of crisis’ over Beijing’s intensified military activities in the strait
