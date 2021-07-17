The advanced HIMARS weapons system was live-fired during a joint military exercise between US and Japanese troops. Photo: Handout The advanced HIMARS weapons system was live-fired during a joint military exercise between US and Japanese troops. Photo: Handout
The advanced HIMARS weapons system was live-fired during a joint military exercise between US and Japanese troops. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

US ground forces test HIMARS long-range rocket launcher in drill with Japan

  • Advanced weapons system may be part of new tactics to break any PLA blockade if conflict arises in Taiwan Strait, analyst says
  • Test coincides with Japan’s stated ‘sense of crisis’ over Beijing’s intensified military activities in the strait

Topic |   US-China relations
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:01pm, 17 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The advanced HIMARS weapons system was live-fired during a joint military exercise between US and Japanese troops. Photo: Handout The advanced HIMARS weapons system was live-fired during a joint military exercise between US and Japanese troops. Photo: Handout
The advanced HIMARS weapons system was live-fired during a joint military exercise between US and Japanese troops. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE