A photograph of a J-20 stealth fighter released by the social media account of the Chinese air force. A Rand Corporation report says the aircraft initially relied on Russian engines that left it underpowered. Photo: PLA Air Force
Chinese army faces problems in weapons innovation, relying on foreign acquisitions, US study finds
- Rand Corporation calls China the ‘clear pacing threat’ to the US in terms of military capability but says much progress comes from intellectual property theft
- A reliance on IP theft left Chinese weapons systems ‘several years’ behind the US, researchers concluded
