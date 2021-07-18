The multi-role J-16 has been joined by China’s KJ-500 airborne early warning and control system and different generations of warplanes in recent PLA sorties. Photo: Handout The multi-role J-16 has been joined by China’s KJ-500 airborne early warning and control system and different generations of warplanes in recent PLA sorties. Photo: Handout
The multi-role J-16 has been joined by China’s KJ-500 airborne early warning and control system and different generations of warplanes in recent PLA sorties. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

Is China military trying out new combat tactics with J-16 sorties?

  • Observers point to increased presence of early warning and electronic warfare aircraft in combination with the fighter bomber
  • Strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes

Topic |   China’s military
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 6:17am, 18 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The multi-role J-16 has been joined by China’s KJ-500 airborne early warning and control system and different generations of warplanes in recent PLA sorties. Photo: Handout The multi-role J-16 has been joined by China’s KJ-500 airborne early warning and control system and different generations of warplanes in recent PLA sorties. Photo: Handout
The multi-role J-16 has been joined by China’s KJ-500 airborne early warning and control system and different generations of warplanes in recent PLA sorties. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE