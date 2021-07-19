China’s navy has conducted 20 naval exercises in the first half of this year and has deployed almost all its advanced military equipment. Photo: Handout China’s navy has conducted 20 naval exercises in the first half of this year and has deployed almost all its advanced military equipment. Photo: Handout
China brings its navy drills closer to home to focus on core issue: Taiwan

  • Data compiled by the SCMP finds the PLA Navy sailed further to carry out drills before 2017
  • While naval exercises are in keeping with China’s stated goal, experts are divided over the likelihood of it attempting to conquer Taiwan in the near future

Kristin Huang
Updated: 12:17pm, 19 Jul, 2021

