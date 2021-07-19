US Air Force F-22 Raptors are fifth-generation combat jets, the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft. Some 25 Raptors will take part in Operation Pacific Iron 2021. Photo: Yonhap via AP US Air Force F-22 Raptors are fifth-generation combat jets, the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft. Some 25 Raptors will take part in Operation Pacific Iron 2021. Photo: Yonhap via AP
US Air Force F-22 Raptors are fifth-generation combat jets, the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft. Some 25 Raptors will take part in Operation Pacific Iron 2021. Photo: Yonhap via AP
China /  Military

China-US tension: American naval drill with dozens of F-22s ‘may be aimed at next-gen Chinese bombers’

  • Operation Pacific Iron 2021 will employ a high number of Raptor fighter aircraft in exercises in the Western Pacific
  • Retired Chinese colonel says the drills are a clear message to China and will raise tension in the region

Topic |   US-China relations
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 11:00pm, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Air Force F-22 Raptors are fifth-generation combat jets, the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft. Some 25 Raptors will take part in Operation Pacific Iron 2021. Photo: Yonhap via AP US Air Force F-22 Raptors are fifth-generation combat jets, the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft. Some 25 Raptors will take part in Operation Pacific Iron 2021. Photo: Yonhap via AP
US Air Force F-22 Raptors are fifth-generation combat jets, the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft. Some 25 Raptors will take part in Operation Pacific Iron 2021. Photo: Yonhap via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE