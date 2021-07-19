US Air Force F-22 Raptors are fifth-generation combat jets, the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft. Some 25 Raptors will take part in Operation Pacific Iron 2021. Photo: Yonhap via AP
China-US tension: American naval drill with dozens of F-22s ‘may be aimed at next-gen Chinese bombers’
- Operation Pacific Iron 2021 will employ a high number of Raptor fighter aircraft in exercises in the Western Pacific
- Retired Chinese colonel says the drills are a clear message to China and will raise tension in the region
