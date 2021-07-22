British aircraft carrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to visit Japanese ports in September for joint exercises. Photo: AP
British warships supporting US in Asia-Pacific ‘could expand Five Eyes’ remit’
- Sending the two additional warships could put China under pressure and help share the US’ burden in the region, Chinese observers say
- Five Eyes alliance could be broadening focus from sharing intelligence to military operations, according to naval expert
Topic | South China Sea
British aircraft carrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to visit Japanese ports in September for joint exercises. Photo: AP