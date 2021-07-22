British aircraft carrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to visit Japanese ports in September for joint exercises. Photo: AP British aircraft carrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to visit Japanese ports in September for joint exercises. Photo: AP
British aircraft carrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to visit Japanese ports in September for joint exercises. Photo: AP
South China Sea
China /  Military

British warships supporting US in Asia-Pacific ‘could expand Five Eyes’ remit’

  • Sending the two additional warships could put China under pressure and help share the US’ burden in the region, Chinese observers say
  • Five Eyes alliance could be broadening focus from sharing intelligence to military operations, according to naval expert

Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:14am, 22 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
British aircraft carrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to visit Japanese ports in September for joint exercises. Photo: AP British aircraft carrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to visit Japanese ports in September for joint exercises. Photo: AP
British aircraft carrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to visit Japanese ports in September for joint exercises. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE