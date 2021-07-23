A Central Military Commission provision defines how the PLA can work more closely with the public. Photo: EPA A Central Military Commission provision defines how the PLA can work more closely with the public. Photo: EPA
A Central Military Commission provision defines how the PLA can work more closely with the public. Photo: EPA
China /  Military

China orders the military to forge stronger ties with the public

  • A new provision to come into effect on Sunday lays out the tasks to improve and support the relationship
  • Close links with the public have been key to the military’s success in the past, analyst says

Topic |   China’s military
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 4:27pm, 23 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Central Military Commission provision defines how the PLA can work more closely with the public. Photo: EPA A Central Military Commission provision defines how the PLA can work more closely with the public. Photo: EPA
A Central Military Commission provision defines how the PLA can work more closely with the public. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE