The Wing Loong 2H was sent to conduct damage assessment after the devastating floods in central China. Photo: Xinhua The Wing Loong 2H was sent to conduct damage assessment after the devastating floods in central China. Photo: Xinhua
China uses drone to restore phone coverage, assess damage after floods

  • The specialist Wing Loong 2H flew twice from the south to the central Henan province, which was crippled by power and communications outages
  • It hovered for five hours during heavy rain to serve as an airborne base station, before restoring communication at a flooded hospital

Topic |   China’s military
Kristin Huang

Updated: 9:07pm, 23 Jul, 2021

