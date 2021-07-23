The Wing Loong 2H was sent to conduct damage assessment after the devastating floods in central China. Photo: Xinhua
China uses drone to restore phone coverage, assess damage after floods
- The specialist Wing Loong 2H flew twice from the south to the central Henan province, which was crippled by power and communications outages
- It hovered for five hours during heavy rain to serve as an airborne base station, before restoring communication at a flooded hospital
Topic | China’s military
The Wing Loong 2H was sent to conduct damage assessment after the devastating floods in central China. Photo: Xinhua