An artist’s impression of the new research ship. Work began on the vessel at a shipyard in Guangzhou on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
China is building a new type of unmanned research ship
- Vessel will carry drones and be able to conduct air, sea surface and underwater monitoring remotely, and navigate autonomously in open water
- China has been investing heavily in marine research but its activities have been greeted with suspicion by neighbouring countries
Topic | China’s military
An artist’s impression of the new research ship. Work began on the vessel at a shipyard in Guangzhou on Tuesday. Photo: Handout