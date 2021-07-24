An artist’s impression of the new research ship. Work began on the vessel at a shipyard in Guangzhou on Tuesday. Photo: Handout An artist’s impression of the new research ship. Work began on the vessel at a shipyard in Guangzhou on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
China is building a new type of unmanned research ship

  • Vessel will carry drones and be able to conduct air, sea surface and underwater monitoring remotely, and navigate autonomously in open water
  • China has been investing heavily in marine research but its activities have been greeted with suspicion by neighbouring countries

Updated: 4:00pm, 24 Jul, 2021

