A prototype Sukhoi “Checkmate” stealth fighter went on display in Russia last week. Photo: Bloomberg
India expected to seek new Russian stealth fighter amid ongoing border dispute with China
- The fifth-generation Checkmate is likely to offer advanced stealth capability but will sell at a much lower cost than the US F-35
- The Indian air force currently has no fighters that can match China’s J-20
Topic | China’s military
