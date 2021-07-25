A prototype Sukhoi “Checkmate” stealth fighter went on display in Russia last week. Photo: Bloomberg A prototype Sukhoi “Checkmate” stealth fighter went on display in Russia last week. Photo: Bloomberg
A prototype Sukhoi “Checkmate” stealth fighter went on display in Russia last week. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Military

India expected to seek new Russian stealth fighter amid ongoing border dispute with China

  • The fifth-generation Checkmate is likely to offer advanced stealth capability but will sell at a much lower cost than the US F-35
  • The Indian air force currently has no fighters that can match China’s J-20

Topic |   China’s military
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:05pm, 25 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A prototype Sukhoi “Checkmate” stealth fighter went on display in Russia last week. Photo: Bloomberg A prototype Sukhoi “Checkmate” stealth fighter went on display in Russia last week. Photo: Bloomberg
A prototype Sukhoi “Checkmate” stealth fighter went on display in Russia last week. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE