The Chinese military has conducted a drill featuring assault landing and island control, according to state media. Photo: CCTV The Chinese military has conducted a drill featuring assault landing and island control, according to state media. Photo: CCTV
China /  Military

Chinese military drills simulate amphibious landing and island seizure in battle conditions

  • Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and has held 20 naval exercises involving elements of island capture in the first half of 2021
  • Chinese embassy in the UK urges London to respect that China’s sovereignty, rights and interests in the South China Sea have historical and legal basis

Topic |   China’s military
Kristin Huang

Updated: 5:20pm, 28 Jul, 2021

