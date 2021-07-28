The MS-110 reconnaissance pod is seen at the bottom of the aircraft. Photo: Collins Aerospace
Taiwan signs US$340 million deal for reconnaissance pods to allow surveillance of Beijing’s navy
- Island will buy six MS-110 reconnaissance pods as well as training and related equipment with an eye towards better surveillance imagery of the PLA
- US State Department says sale boosts Taiwan’s capacity to ‘meet current and future threats by providing timely intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance’
Topic | Taiwan
