Guided-missile destroyer the USS Benfold sails through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday. Photo: US Navy Guided-missile destroyer the USS Benfold sails through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday. Photo: US Navy
China says Taiwan Strait crossing by US warship shows America as ‘biggest destroyer of peace’

  • The PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command says its troops are ‘ready to respond to all threats and provocations’
  • As China asserts sovereignty, the US – which has sailed ships through the strait seven times this year – insists it has the right of freedom of navigation

Kristin Huang
Updated: 6:21pm, 29 Jul, 2021

