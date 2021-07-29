Guided-missile destroyer the USS Benfold sails through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday. Photo: US Navy
China says Taiwan Strait crossing by US warship shows America as ‘biggest destroyer of peace’
- The PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command says its troops are ‘ready to respond to all threats and provocations’
- As China asserts sovereignty, the US – which has sailed ships through the strait seven times this year – insists it has the right of freedom of navigation
Topic | China’s military
Guided-missile destroyer the USS Benfold sails through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday. Photo: US Navy