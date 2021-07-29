Chinese and Russian marines hug during a joint naval drill in China's Guangdong province in 2016. The two nations say their troops will stage an exercise together in Ningxia in August. Photo: Xinhua Chinese and Russian marines hug during a joint naval drill in China's Guangdong province in 2016. The two nations say their troops will stage an exercise together in Ningxia in August. Photo: Xinhua
More than 10,000 China, Russia soldiers to attend joint drill in Ningxia

  • Announcement from Beijing comes amid deteriorating relations between both countries and the US
  • Exercise, scheduled for early August, will ‘consolidate cooperation’ and ‘maintain regional peace’

Teddy Ng
Updated: 9:30pm, 29 Jul, 2021

