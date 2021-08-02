Chinese and Russian marines take part in a drill in Guangdong province in 2016. Thousands of soldiers will join next week’s exercise. Photo: Xinhua
China-Russia military drill expected to focus on security in Central Asia
- Chinese analyst says exercise is not aimed at the US and other Western nations
- It will run for five days from next week with more than 10,000 soldiers taking part
Topic | China military reform
Chinese and Russian marines take part in a drill in Guangdong province in 2016. Thousands of soldiers will join next week’s exercise. Photo: Xinhua