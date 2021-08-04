The HMS Queen Elizabeth conducts an exercise with US Navy ships in the South China Sea on Thursday. Photo: Twitter
South China Sea: British warships ‘didn’t sail near’ Chinese artificial islands
- HMS Queen Elizabeth avoided direct challenge to Beijing’s territorial claims in the contested waters
- Source close to the PLA says Chinese military is ‘satisfied’ with Royal Navy’s low-profile activities
