Xinjiang
China’s military names new commander for troubled Xinjiang region

  • Lieutenant General Wang Haijiang, 59, was previously in charge of Tibet and has headed an elite PLA unit
  • He will be responsible for border areas where Beijing is concerned about terror threats, as well as the disputed frontier with India

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 5 Aug, 2021

Lieutenant General Wang Haijiang has been appointed commander of the PLA’s Xinjiang military region. Photo: Baike
