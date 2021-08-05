Lieutenant General Wang Haijiang has been appointed commander of the PLA’s Xinjiang military region. Photo: Baike
China’s military names new commander for troubled Xinjiang region
- Lieutenant General Wang Haijiang, 59, was previously in charge of Tibet and has headed an elite PLA unit
- He will be responsible for border areas where Beijing is concerned about terror threats, as well as the disputed frontier with India
Topic | Xinjiang
