The Chinese military is believed to be holding exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout
South China Sea: are carrier-killer missiles being primed for PLA tests?

  • A large section of waters from Hainan to the Paracels has been cordoned off by China’s maritime authorities from Friday
  • The launches will depend on whether US exercises nearby threaten China’s sovereignty, analyst says

Teddy Ng in Hong Kong and Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Aug, 2021

