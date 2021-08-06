The Chinese military is believed to be holding exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout
South China Sea: are carrier-killer missiles being primed for PLA tests?
- A large section of waters from Hainan to the Paracels has been cordoned off by China’s maritime authorities from Friday
- The launches will depend on whether US exercises nearby threaten China’s sovereignty, analyst says
Topic | South China Sea
The Chinese military is believed to be holding exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout