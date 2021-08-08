There is much speculation about the Type 039D Chinese Submarine that appeared on social media on May 12 and what the latest modifications might mean for its battle capacity. Photo: Twitter
New submarine hints at China’s search for stealth ahead of potential Taiwan war: analysts
- French and American submarine watchers note features of a new Type 039A Chinese sub would make it quieter and more agile
- ‘To some extent, the revision and design told us that Taiwan is the top target of the Type 039 subs,’ says Macau-based expert
Topic | China's military
