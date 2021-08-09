A Chinese fighter pilot prepares for a night take-off on the Liaoning aircraft carrier. Photo: Handout
China’s aircraft carrier pilots upskill for demanding night missions
- A group of instructors qualify to train other personnel for the difficult task of landing and taking off in the dark from the carrier’s deck
- The skills are essential to modern warfare, analyst says
Topic | China's aircraft carriers
