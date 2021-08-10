Taiwan’s defence ministry has started mass producing home-grown Tuo Jiang-class missile corvettes to boost the island’s asymmetric warfare strength. Photo: Reuters Taiwan’s defence ministry has started mass producing home-grown Tuo Jiang-class missile corvettes to boost the island’s asymmetric warfare strength. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s defence ministry has started mass producing home-grown Tuo Jiang-class missile corvettes to boost the island’s asymmetric warfare strength. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan scraps US$1.1 billion mini missile assault boat project

  • Island’s navy says the plan to build 60 vessels was cancelled because the design did not meet its needs
  • While the cancellation is estimated to cost US$7 million, the defence ministry says design and development could be used on future projects

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:00am, 10 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s defence ministry has started mass producing home-grown Tuo Jiang-class missile corvettes to boost the island’s asymmetric warfare strength. Photo: Reuters Taiwan’s defence ministry has started mass producing home-grown Tuo Jiang-class missile corvettes to boost the island’s asymmetric warfare strength. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s defence ministry has started mass producing home-grown Tuo Jiang-class missile corvettes to boost the island’s asymmetric warfare strength. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE