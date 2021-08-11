Russian military personnel conduct training for the joint drill last week. The five-day exercise began in China’s Ningxia Hui region on Monday. Photo: Xinhua Russian military personnel conduct training for the joint drill last week. The five-day exercise began in China’s Ningxia Hui region on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Russian military personnel conduct training for the joint drill last week. The five-day exercise began in China’s Ningxia Hui region on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

China-Russia military exercise tests PLA weapons, troop modernisation

  • Zapad/Interaction 2021 drill in the Gobi Desert will include new combat tactics and latest aircraft, drones and armoured vehicles
  • Chinese analyst says one aim of the war games is to deter extremist and terrorist forces in Central Asia

Topic |   China's military
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 6:21am, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian military personnel conduct training for the joint drill last week. The five-day exercise began in China’s Ningxia Hui region on Monday. Photo: Xinhua Russian military personnel conduct training for the joint drill last week. The five-day exercise began in China’s Ningxia Hui region on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Russian military personnel conduct training for the joint drill last week. The five-day exercise began in China’s Ningxia Hui region on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE