The USS Gerald R. Ford withstands a planned explosion during shock trials. Photo: Twitter The USS Gerald R. Ford withstands a planned explosion during shock trials. Photo: Twitter
The USS Gerald R. Ford withstands a planned explosion during shock trials. Photo: Twitter
China /  Military

US’ aircraft carrier shock trial tells China it doesn’t fear ship-killer missiles, observer says

  • USS Gerald R. Ford tested against impact from underwater detonation of 40,000lbs of explosives, equivalent to a 3.9-magnitude earthquake
  • The trials send a message to China and Russia about US aircraft carriers’ resilience, former Chinese military instructor says

Topic |   China's military
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 12:42am, 12 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The USS Gerald R. Ford withstands a planned explosion during shock trials. Photo: Twitter The USS Gerald R. Ford withstands a planned explosion during shock trials. Photo: Twitter
The USS Gerald R. Ford withstands a planned explosion during shock trials. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE