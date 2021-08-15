China’s People’s Liberation Army is the world’s largest military force. Photo: Xinhua
China’s military structure: what are the theatre commands and service branches?
- The People’s Liberation Army has been reshaped since major reforms began in 2015 to modernise the world’s largest military
- With growing tensions over Taiwan, the South China Sea, and the border with India, the PLA has become globally significant
